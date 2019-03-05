App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parties in J&K ask EC to conduct simultaneous polls for Assembly, Lok Sabha: Report

The EC team also met with top security officials, who told them that additional companies of paramilitary forces would be required if simultaneous polls are to be held

Representative image
Representative image
Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have told Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, who is on a two-day official visit to the state, to hold simultaneous polls with Lok Sabha elections, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"We told them to conduct both elections together," Nasir Aslam Wani, provincial president of National Conference (NC), told the newspaper. Wani was a part of the delegation that met the Election Commission (EC) team along with other senior leaders of the party.

Wani said the delegation informed the EC team that the Governor cannot remain for long and that there are "serious apprehensions" in the state with the "way he is arbitrarily changing the laws".

"We talked for about 30 minutes and told them that there is no substitute for a popular government," People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nizam-ud-Bhat said. The PDP delegation, the report states, told the EC team that since the Lok Sabha polls are being held on time, the Assembly elections should also take place.

"We told them that you can’t have an excuse to hold one (parliamentary) election and not the other," Bhat said.

The report states that the Congress delegation told the EC team that elections have been conducted in the state during worse times.

"We told them that elections were conducted in the state in 1996, 2002 and 2008 when the situation was worse than this. If elections could be held then, why not now?" Congress leader Usman Majeed asked. The leader added that some political parties want elections to be postponed "for their own gains".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the report, also told the EC to hold the elections "on time".

The EC team also met with top security officials, who told them that additional companies of paramilitary forces would be required if simultaneous polls are to be held, the report states quoting sources.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 08:10 pm

