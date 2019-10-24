Parner Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Parner Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Parner is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 68.41% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.76% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao won this seat by a margin of 27422 votes, which was 13.59% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 201852 votes.

Auti Vijayrao Bhaskarrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 27023 votes. SS polled 167866 votes, 45% of the total votes polled.