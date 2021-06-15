MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Parliamentary panel summons to Twitter officials on June 18

Twitter and the Centre are at loggerheads on several issues for the last few months.

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
Twitter (Representative image)

Twitter (Representative image)

Days after the Centre issued a notice to Twitter, a parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has summoned top officials of the micro blogging site to depose before it on Friday and give a representation on prevention of misuse of the social media platform. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology has summoned several social media giants, including Facebook and Twitter, on issues related to misuse of the platforms and protection of citizens' rights.

According to a notice of the standing committee meeting on June 18, its agenda is to "hear the views of representatives of Twitter followed by evidence of representatives Electronics Technology on safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space."

The meeting notice was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Earlier this month, the central government had issued "one last notice" to Twitter asking it to comply with the new Information Technology rules.

Twitter and the Centre are at loggerheads on several issues for the last few months.

Close
Twitter had faced backlash, when it had briefly removed the blue tick verification badge from the personal account of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and of several senior RSS functionaries including its chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Parliamentary panel #Shashi Tharoor #Twitter
first published: Jun 15, 2021 08:22 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.