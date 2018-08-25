App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parliamentary panel asks govt to encourage Bhutan to deploy more soldiers in Doklam

The draft report, circulated among the panel's members on August 6, did not clarify whether the committee was favouring increasing the deployment of Indian troops in the region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A parliamentary panel adopted a report on the Doklam issue today recommending that India should encourage Bhutan to deploy more soldiers on the northern parts of the sensitive region. Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam in the Sikkim sector from June 16 last year, after the Indian side stopped construction of a road in the disputed tri-junction by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by party MP Shashi Tharoor. Gandhi was not present in the meeting today.

Earlier this month, the panel could not adopt the draft report as most of the BJP members skipped the meeting and the quorum could not be reached, according to sources.

Some members of the panel who were present in today's meeting said the report was adopted with minor modifications.

related news

The draft report, circulated among the panel's members on August 6, did not clarify whether the committee was favouring increasing the deployment of Indian troops in the region.

BJP members of the panel had demanded that statements recorded before the committee by the defence secretary and the incumbent and former external affairs secretaries not be made public.

A member of the committee said today that "nothing sensitive and crucial information" shared with the panel by officials has been made public.

The committee members had travelled to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh to take stock of ground situations and meet senior officials there.

It has been briefed several times on the issue by the former and current foreign secretaries and other officials.

The foreign ministry officials had informed the panel that Bhutan was firmly with India on the issue.

During earlier discussions, Rahul Gandhi had questioned External Affairs Ministry officials on China's objective and why Beijing chose Doklam to create a confrontation, the sources earlier said.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 07:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.