Parliament returns to pre-COVID timings from March 9, both Houses to convene at 11 am

Parliament of India (Image: PTI)

The Parliament would function as per the pre-COVID-19 timings from March 9 onwards. Both the Houses would convene at 11 am, and the proceedings would continue till 6 pm under routine circumstances.

The return to normal timings was confirmed by Rajya Sabha Vice Chairperson Vandana Chavan, who conveyed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to the Upper House on March 8.

"On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11 am will 6 pm as usual timings of the House," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Subsequently, a confirmation was also issued by the Lok Sabha about the reversal of timings.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will continue to sit in the House chambers, as well as the galleries, to maintain adequate social distancing.

Since the Monsoon session of Parliament, convened in September 2020, the timings were curtailed in view of the COVID-19-related restrictions.

The Rajya Sabha sittings would commence from 9 am and continue till 1 pm. During the first half of Budget session, the same was extended by an hour till 2 pm. The Lok Sabha commenced from 3 pm in the Monsoon session and from 4 pm during the Budget session so far.

The second half of Budget Session, which began on March 8, is scheduled to continue till April 8. Speculations are, however, rife that the session could be curtailed till March 27 in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay have already written to Chairman of both the Houses seeking adjournment of the Parliament session.

"Due to the intensive ongoing election preparations in the state, the Members of Parliament from All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of the Budget session beginning from March 8," they said.