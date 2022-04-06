English
    Parliament passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill

    The Rajya Sabha passed the bill by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    (Representative image: PTI)

    Parliament Wednesday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

    The Rajya Sabha passed the bill by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian.

    Earlier, the bill was passed by Lok Sabha.

    The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

    Shah said the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

    He said the biometric data of political detainees will not be collected if they have been detained during participation in any agitation.

    I want to assure that this is not going to violate privacy of anyone, Shah said.

    He said that the data collected will remain completely secure and the government will make sure there are no loopholes in the bill that can lead to the violation of privacy and human rights.



    PTI
    Tags: #Budget Session of Parliament #Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 07:43 pm
