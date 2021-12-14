Parliament passes bill to extend CBI directors' tenure up to maximum 5 years

File image of the Indian parliament building pictured in New Delhi

Parliament has passed a Bill to extend the tenure of director of the Central Bureau of Investigation to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill on December 9, 2021.

Replying to a discussion on the Bill, Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh observed that methodologies of crime have undergone a change and new technologies have come in.

"…and the relevance of head of the crime or investigation agency is that many-a-times quite a lot of information is privy only to him in person. So if in the middle of an important case if you change the head of the agency, others may not be able to carry it forward in same tone …,” Singh said.

