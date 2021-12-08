MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Parliament nod for bill on assisted reproductive tech; surrogacy bill too get Rajya Sabha nod

Both the bills seek to curb unethical practices related to issues like sex selection and exploitation of surrogate mothers.

PTI
December 08, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
Parliament House in New Delhi (PC-PTI)

Parliament House in New Delhi (PC-PTI)

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021, which was passed by Lok Sabha on December 1, got the approval of Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

The Upper House also passed The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 with amendments.

The proposed bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha, but Rajya Sabha had referred it to a Select Committee. It will now go back to Lok Sabha for approval.

Replying to a discussion on both the bills taken up together, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that most of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been incorporated in the surrogacy bill.

Close

Related stories

Both the bills seek to curb unethical practices related to issues like sex selection and exploitation of surrogate mothers.

The provisions include both monetary penalty as well as jail terms for violations.

The minister said these bills are aimed to give respect to women facing problems in giving birth.

The bill related to surrogacy aims to constitute a National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 is for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, and prevention of misuse.

Among other objectives are ensuring safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services for addressing the issues of reproductive health where the technology is required for becoming a parent or for freezing gametes, embryos, embryonic tissues for further use due to infertility, and other conditions.

During the discussion on the bills, as well as their passage, opposition members continued to raise slogans against the suspension of the 12 MPs.

Some of them were also in the Well of the House carrying placards.

Later, the House was adjourned at around 4.30 PM for the day.

In the normal course, proceedings continue till around 6 PM.
PTI
Tags: #Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill #Current Affairs #India #Parliament winter session #The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill
first published: Dec 8, 2021 05:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.