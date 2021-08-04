MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Parliament Monsoon Session: 12,611 immovable enemy properties left behind by Chinese, Pakistani nationals, says govt

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs AK Mishra informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 12,611 immovable enemy properties were left behind by Chinese and Pakistani nationals which are vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Mishra also said movable properties worth Rs 2,706.91 crore have been disposed of. No immovable property has been sold so far.

In January last year, the government had decided to set up three high-level committees, one of which will be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, to dispose of over 9,400 enemy properties, which was likely to fetch about Rs 1 lakh crore to the exchequer.

In the order, the Home Ministry said the decision has been taken for disposal of immovable enemy properties vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India under the Enemy Property Act.

An Inter-Ministerial Group was constituted which would be co-chaired by the union home secretary and the secretary of the department of investment and public asset management. Representatives of the ministry of home affairs, department of economic affairs, department of expenditure, department of public enterprises, department of legal affairs, ministry of corporate affairs among others will be members of the inter-ministerial group, according to the order.
Tags: #enemy properties #Enemy Property Act #monsoon session parliament
first published: Aug 4, 2021 03:59 pm

