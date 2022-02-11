Parents object to Jaipur college asking Muslim students not to wear hijab

The row erupted in January after an Udupi college barred hijab-clad girls from entering the classroom (Image: AP)

The family members of some Muslim students of a private college in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district raised an objection on Friday when the college administration asked the girls to attend classes in uniform, instead of wearing a hijab.

“Five-six girls went to the college wearing hijab. The college administration asked them to come to the college wearing the uniform. The girls informed their family members about it, following which they reached the college and raised an objection,” Sub-Inspector of the Chaksu police station Jitendra Singh said.

He said on information, police reached the college and pacified the parents of the students.

“They were convinced to wear the uniform in the college. The matter was resolved through talks,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on February 11 told that it will protect the constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an appropriate time the pleas challenging a direction of the Karnataka High Court asking students not to wear any religious cloth in educational institutions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the students, that the high court order has led to the "suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution" and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

The top court referred to the ongoing hearing in the case, and said, "We will protect the fundamental right of every citizen and will take it up at an appropriate time."

"We will see," the CJI said when Kamat insisted on listing of the plea for urgent hearing.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High court, hearing the 'hijab' issue on Thursday, asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.