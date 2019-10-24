Parbhani Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Parbhani Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Parbhani is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Parbhani district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 68.4% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.63% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Rahul Vedprakash Patil won this seat by a margin of 26526 votes, which was 13.93% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 190423 votes.

Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 20523 votes. SS polled 162697 votes, 40.58% of the total votes polled.