Paranda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Paranda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Paranda is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Osmanabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 66.84% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.01% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mote Rahul Maharudra won this seat by a margin of 12389 votes, which was 6.28% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 197191 votes.

Mote Rahul Maharudra won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 6002 votes. NCP polled 179716 votes, 46.42% of the total votes polled.