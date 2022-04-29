Parag Agrawal’s response to tweet saying ‘thought we were fired’

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is likely to get $42 million if he is terminated.

Since Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s acquisition bid for $44 billion, there has been speculation about the fate of the social network’s present CEO Parag Agrawal.

It is a period of uncertainty ahead for Twitter’s staff till the company closes the deal with Elon Musk. In a tweet on April 28, the CEO gave a shout out to the employees and reflected on why he took up the top job at Twitter.

“I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service,” Parag Agrawal said. “Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise.”

In response to the tweet, a parody account called “Not Parag Agrawal" said they thought he had been fired.

"Nope! we’re still here," the Twitter CEO said in response.



nope! we’re still here

— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

Agrawal also made it clear to another Twitter user that he will not be pitied.

"Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it," he said in response to a user named Suhail.



Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

Elon Musk will acquire Twitter for $44 billion, ending its status as a public company. He has said he wants to make Twitter a free speech haven.

Many users have expressed concerns that Musk does not understand the complexity of the task.

With Twitter headed for big changes, the company's employees have questions. At a meeting on Monday, they asked Agrawal about possible hiring freeze and layoffs and whether remote work would continue.

Read: Layoffs to Donald Trump’s return: Questions Twitter staff asked at meeting about Elon Musk takeover

The CEO told them that there would be no layoffs for now but acknowledged that they were looking at a period of uncertainty.

According to reports, Agrawal will get about $42 million if terminated after Twitter's deal with Musk.





