"Agrawal ji ka beta": As Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO, memes galore

Parag Agrawal, 37, holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Minutes after Parag Agrawal was named as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, the 37-year-old became the most talked about person on Indian internet, with people talking about how yet another Indian-origin person has gone on to lead a global tech company.

Social media users reacted with memes, jokes and wordplays on Parag Agrawal, especially his surname.

“Parag Agarwal” was among the most-searched keywords on Google with over 2 lakh searches.

Mumbai-born Agrawal expressed deep gratitude for Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who quit the company, and the entire team. In a note posted on Twitter, he said he is honoured and humbled on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey's “continued mentorship and your friendship”.

Parag Agrawal had joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. "While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us,” he said.

A report in The New York Times said Agrawal will receive an annual salary of $1 million, in addition to bonuses, restricted stock units and performance-based stock units.

With the top job at Twitter, Agrawal joins the growing power club of Indian-origin executives helming US-based global multinationals. In January last year, Indian-born technology executive Arvind Krishna was named Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant IBM after a "world-class succession process", succeeding Virginia Rometty, who had described him as the right CEO for the next era at IBM and well-positioned" to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era.

In August 2015, Sundar Pichai was named CEO of the newly organised Google, becoming only the third chief executive of the company after former CEO Eric Schmidt and co-founder Larry Page. In December 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet.

Pichai wished Dorsey the very best ahead and congratulated Agrawal and Board Chair Bret Taylor, saying he is excited for Twitter's future.