Parag Agrawal and 5 other Indian-American CEOs who made headlines in 2022

We are wrapping 2022 by looking back on the newsmakers of the year -- Indian-American CEOs. Some made headlines for new appointments and milestones, others for exiting their companies and firing hundreds of employees. Here is a list.

Parag Agrawal

One of the biggest headlines this year was the Elon Musk-Twitter saga. Parag Agrawal was CEO when the billionaire launched a bid to take over the social network, that would see many twists and turns.

Musk publicly sparred with Agrawal and other Twitter leaders on matters like bot estimates, as he kept accusing the company of misleading him.

Parag Agrawal.

The Tesla boss tried to back out of the $44 billion deal and was taken to court by Twitter. He had to honour the agreement eventually. But soon after acquiring Twitter, he fired Agrawal, Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde.

READ MORE