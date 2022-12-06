Parag Agrawal and 5 other Indian-American CEOs who made headlines in 2022

Parag Agrawal was sacked by Elon Musk after he took over Twitter.

We are wrapping 2022 by looking back on the newsmakers of the year -- Indian-American CEOs. Some made headlines for new appointments and milestones, others for exiting their companies and firing hundreds of employees. Here is a list.

Parag Agrawal

One of the biggest headlines this year was the Elon Musk-Twitter saga. Parag Agrawal was CEO when the billionaire launched a bid to take over the social network, that would see many twists and turns.

Musk publicly sparred with Agrawal and other Twitter leaders on matters like bot estimates, as he kept accusing the company of misleading him.

The Tesla boss tried to back out of the $44 billion deal and was taken to court by Twitter. He had to honour the agreement eventually. But soon after acquiring Twitter, he fired Agrawal, Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde.

Agrawal reportedly walked away with a severance package of $56 million.

Laxman Narasimhan

Pune-educated Laxman Narasimhan was appointed the CEO of coffee giant Starbucks in September. He is a consumer industry veteran who has also served as an advisor to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Narasimhan, reports saidm, would receive a $17.5 million annual payout and have Starbucks' private jet at his disposal.

Before joining Starbucks, Narasimhan was with Reckitt Benckiser.

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of computer networking company Arista Networks, was ranked among America’s richest self-made women by Forbes magazine. Her net worth was estimated to be $1.9 billion.

Ullal was born in London and raised in New Delhi. She studied electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and engineering management at Santa Clara University.

Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella were chosen to receive Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, this year.

Pichai accepted the award last week, saying: "India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go".

Vishal Garg

Vishal Garg's Better.com continued to face backlash this year for mass layoffs. In 2021, he had laid off hundreds of employees over a Zoom call.

He apologised and took time off from his position. When he returned, many employees left on their own.

Garg was also sued this year by a former employee for allegedly providing misleading statements to investors about the company's performance. His representatives said the claims had no merit.