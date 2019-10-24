Panvel Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Panvel Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Panvel is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Panvel Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 66.88% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.64% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur won this seat by a margin of 13215 votes, which was 4.66% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 283377 votes.

Prashant Ramsheth Thakur won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 12961 votes. INC polled 164299 votes, 49.1% of the total votes polled.