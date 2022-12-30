 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishabh Pant's condition stable; will ensure best medical care for him: BCCI

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's condition remains stable and he is shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on December 30.

Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand and was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

In the statement, it is said that the cricketer has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in the knee and injury in his wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, the BCCI said.

 

