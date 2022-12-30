Rishabh Pant's condition stable; will ensure best medical care for him: BCCI

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's condition remains stable and he is shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on December 30.

Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand and was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries.

In the statement, it is said that the cricketer has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in the knee and injury in his wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, the BCCI said.

Also read: Star keeper Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in car accident

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," the board said in the statement. Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE