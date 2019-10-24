Pandharpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pandharpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pandharpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Pandharpur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Pandharpur is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Pandharpur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 75.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.8% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhalake Bharat Tukaram won this seat by a margin of 8913 votes, which was 3.88% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 229492 votes.
Bhalke Bharat Tukaram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37363 votes. SWP polled 188878 votes, 56.2% of the total votes polled.
