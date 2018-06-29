Panasonic launches 3 new series of products

Panasonic Appliances India Co. Ltd today launched three new series of products, including automatic cookers, trio of cooker, mixer grinder and a wet grinder and combo packs (automcatic cooker and others), here as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the company.

Panasonic Appliances India has 60 percent market share in cookers and about 70 percent market share in the mixer grinder and wet grinder in the premium segment, the company's Managing Director Hidenori Aso said.

"When we come to cookers, about 60 percent. When we come to the mixer grinder and wet grinder, we are occupying about 70 percent of the share in the premium segment," he said.

The turnover of Panasonic Appliances India last year was Rs 250 crore (Rs 2,500 million), he said. "(This year, we are expecting) about 25 or 30 percent more than that," he said.

The products from Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd are manufactured in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread across a 25-acre property at Sholavaram near Chennai, according to a company release.

With a workforce of nearly 450 employees, the manufacturing facility has a capacity to produce one million cookers, three lakh mixer grinders and one lakh wet grinders every year, the release said.

Nearly 32 percent of the products manufactured in the facility are exported to 43 countries such as USA and Canada and 68 percent caters to the Indian market, it said. The company has plans to increase the plant capacity in the next five years, Aso said.