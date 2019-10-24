Palus-Kadegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Palus-Kadegaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Palus-Kadegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Palus-Kadegaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Palus-Kadegaon is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 82.14% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 78.03% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Kadam Patangrao Shripatrao won this seat by a margin of 24034 votes, which was 11.5% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 209054 votes.
Dr Patangrao Shripatrao Kadam won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 35585 votes. INC polled 182008 votes, 58.36% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
