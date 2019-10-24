Palghar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Palghar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Palghar is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Palghar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 68.11% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 56.43% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ghoda Krushna Arjun won this seat by a margin of 515 votes, which was 0.31% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 164189 votes.

Gawit Rajendra Dhedya won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 20971 votes. INC polled 133165 votes, 41.8% of the total votes polled.