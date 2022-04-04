Pakistan’s Supreme Court May Take Days to Issue a Ruling

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing for Monday to rule on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move Sunday to dissolve Parliament, which set the stage for a showdown over the country’s leadership.

Opposition lawmakers argue that the maneuver is unconstitutional and amounted to an “open coup against the country and the Constitution.” Allies of Khan said that the court had no authority to intervene in the National Assembly’s business.

There are three possible outcomes from the hearing, which could last for days, if not longer:

— Opposition leaders hope that the court will quickly overturn Khan’s decision and order the vote of no-confidence to proceed immediately in Parliament.

— The court could choose a middle ground, determining the ruling party’s move is unconstitutional but opt not to restore the dissolved Parliament or allow the no-confidence vote to take place.

— The court could decline to interfere in parliamentary proceedings, effectively upholding Khan’s actions and paving the way for early elections to be held within 90 days.

Many constitutional experts said that the Supreme Court was likely to rule against Khan’s move to dissolve the National Assembly. On Sunday, the court’s chief justice, Umar Ata Bandial, said that several justices had expressed concern about the situation, casting doubt over the constitutionality of Khan’s actions.

But the Supreme Court in Pakistan is not above the fray of the country’s politics and has often found itself embroiled in controversies.

“Our Supreme Court has a tainted past,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a lawmaker with the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, said in a tweet. “From sanctifying military takeovers, sending political leaders to gallows or assuming executive authority clearly out of their domain.”

Khan could also order members of the opposition be arrested, on the grounds that they were part of what he claims to be a U.S. conspiracy to remove him from office. Khan has led a growing crackdown on dissent, and opponents have accused him of targeting opposition members under the pretext of an anti-corruption campaign. Such arrests could reduce the majority that had seemed poised to oust Khan.

The longer the court takes to issue a verdict and the longer the political crisis drags on, the more time Khan will have to try to weaken the opposition before the next general election.

But if the political turmoil escalates, it is possible the country’s powerful military — which has ruled Pakistan for much of its 75-year history — might intervene. Military leaders appeared to withdraw their support for Khan’s government last year, and in recent days, they have subtly signaled that they do not support Khan’s bid to stay in office.

“Historically, the longer such a constitutional deadlock carries on, the greater chances of some kind of military intervention,” said Yasser Kureshi, a postdoctoral fellow in constitutional law at the University of Oxford.

(Author: Christina Goldbaum)/(c.2021 The New York Times Company)