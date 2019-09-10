Pakistan uses terrorism as alternative to diplomacy: India at UNHRC

Reiterating its stance at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that Jammu and Kashmir is a sovereign issue, India on September 10 said that no country can expect interference in its internal affairs, and "certainly not India".

"As a result of recent legislative measures, progressive policies will now be fully applicable to our citizens in J&K and Ladakh. These will end gender discrimination, better protect juvenile rights and make applicable rights to education, information and work. Sovereign decisions are entirely internal to India," Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Vijay Thakur Singh, said in a statement.

Singh stated that Pakistan "conducts cross-border terrorism as an alternative to diplomacy".

"One country is carrying out a running commentary against India, that country is the epicenter of terrorism, where ringleaders were sheltered for years," Singh said while referring to Pakistan.

Earlier, during Pakistan’s address, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the UNHRC must not remain "indifferent" to the situation in Kashmir.

Addressing a session at the UNHRC, Qureshi said the top UN rights body should not be embarrassed on the world stage by its inaction over the issue.

On September 9, during her opening remarks at the United Nations Human Rights Council, its chief Michelle Bachelet had expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir, and had asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services.

Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, had also asked Pakistan and India to ensure that the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two neighbours after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by New Delhi.

Pakistan had said the UN human rights chief's concerns over the situation in Kashmir are consistent with the stance of the world body.

Earlier in the day, reacting to a Joint statement issued by Pakistan and China, India had reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an integral part of India.