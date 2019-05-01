App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan to 'immediately' enforce sanctions imposed on Masood Azhar, claims Pulwama attack removed from proposal

Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Azhar

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan on May 1 said it would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed by the UN on JeM chief Masood Azhar and agreed to his listing after all "political references", including attempts to link him to the Pulwama attack were removed from the proposal.

In a major diplomatic win for India, the United Nations designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal by the US, the UK and France to blacklist him.

The US, the UK and France had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan would "immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on Azhar.

related news

"Formal action will be taken on three counts: travel ban, arms embargo and travel restrictions. That is the requirement...Pakistan is a responsible state and we will take appropriate action," he said.

The spokesman said Islamabad rejected earlier proposals to list Azhar as terrorist as those efforts had a political agenda and aimed at maligning Pakistan.

"Pakistan maintains that terrorism is a menace to the world...the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee listing is governed by clear rules and its decisions are taken through consensus...Pakistan has always advocated the need for respecting these technical rules and has opposed the politicisation of the committee," Faisal said.

"Earlier proposals to list Azhar failed to generate the requisite consensus in the Sanctions Committee as the information did not meet its technical criteria...These proposals were aimed at maligning Pakistan...and were thus rejected by Pakistan," he said, noting that "the current listing proposal has been agreed after all political references, including removal of attempts to link it with Pulwama".

Faisal asserted that the UN decision "will not impact the struggle of Kashmiris and Pakistan would continue to support them".

Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris, he said.

The spokesman said the recent listing proposal was presented on the basis of considerations beyond the listing parameters. As a result, a technical hold was placed by China, Islamabad's all-weather ally, to bring it in line with the listing criteria.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a "technical hold" and asking for "more time to examine" the proposal.

Faisal said the current decision was based on consensus and Pakistan's concerns were addressed after consultations with China.

He also rejected the UN's move as a "victory for India and validation of its stance" as projected by the Indian media.

Claiming that Indian media reports were "misleading", Faisal said the decision by the UNSC was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to not allow any terror group to operate in Pakistan.
First Published on May 1, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Scientists Find Cocaine, Ketamine and Other Drugs in Shrimps in Englan ...

After Wardha Speech, Modi Gets Clean Chit for 'Dedicate Votes to Balak ...

Tamil Nadu Temples Directed to Perform Special Prayers for Rainfall

After BJP Gujarat Chief, EC Bars Congress State President From Campaig ...

Leaving Behind Flourishing Business & Delhi Villa, This Kashmiri Pandi ...

Unable to Replace Engines, Cash-strapped Air India Grounds 20 Planes

Police Head Constable Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar

Diplomatic Experts Hail Azhar's Designation as Global Terrorist

CJI Gogoi Appears Before SC Inquiry Panel Probing Allegations of Sexua ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Election Commission bars Pragya Thakur from camp ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

Chronology of major events leading to Azhar's designation as global te ...

Melting Himalayan glaciers: How it will affect South Asian people, eco ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Here are the top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50 in April

Lucifer season 4, Fleabag season 2, Yours Truly, TVF Kota Factory: Wha ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Sirisena denies reports on Muslims fleeing parts of ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.