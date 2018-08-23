App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan stands ready for any humanitarian assistance in Kerala: Imran Khan

Khan, who took the oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister last week, took to Twitter to express his support to the people of Kerala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan today said Pakistan stands ready to provide any humanitarian assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala as he sent best wishes to those affected by the devastating deluge. Incessant rains have claimed over 230 lives in Kerala since August 8. At least 10.10 lakh people are still lodged in camps.

Khan, who took the oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister last week, took to Twitter to express his support to the people of Kerala.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," Khan said in a tweet.

A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Imran Khan #India #Kerala #Pakistan

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.