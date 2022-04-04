Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates | Imran Khan nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Imran Khan may not be suited to hold public office within a democratic order: Pak media

Imran Khan has dealt a "fatal blow" to constitutionalism and given rise to the strongest concerns yet that he may not be suited to hold public office within a democratic order, Pakistan's media angrily commented on Monday, as they questioned the embattled cricketer-turned-politician's "unconstitutional" moves by a day earlier.

In a controversial move that has roiled the country, members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday blocked a vote of no-confidence in the Prime Minister and got the President to dissolve the parliament, a decision that has been legally challenged by a stunned Opposition.

Khan had claimed the no-trust vote by the Opposition was part of a US-led conspiracy to remove him, but Washington has denied this. "The nation is stunned," the Dawn newspaper said in a stinging editorial titled 'Democracy subverted'.

Imran Khan nominates Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister

Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on Monday nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry said that the premier made the decision after approval from the party's core committee. The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

PML-N chief questions why Imran Khan didn't raise US threat earlier

PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif, brother of ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has questioned why Imran Khan didn't raise the United States threat earlier.

Referring to Imran Khan’s claim of threat by the US, Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahbaz Sharif on April 6 said that Imran Khan along with party members has blatantly challenged the Constitution of Pakistan.

He alleged that Imran Khan has imposed a civil martial law in the country, which was an extra-constitutional step and hence in violation of the court’s orders. (ANI)

JUST IN: Imran Khan summons Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board meeting to discuss ticket distribution for next election

Pak Chief Justice says reasonable order will be issued on legality of current political situation

Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said that a "reasonable order" would be issued on the legality of the current political situation in the country as the apex court heard the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament by the President on the advice of the embattled premier.

Bandial's remarks came while a larger bench of the Supreme Court comprising the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail took up the matter.

During the hearing, the court rejected a plea by Farooq H Naek, who is representing the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and other Opposition parties, to form a full-court bench to hear the matter, the Dawn newspaper reported. The CJP asked Naek if he had objections to any judge on the five-member bench.

Pakistan's top court to rule on PM dissolving parliament

With Pakistan in political turmoil, the country's Supreme Court is to convene Monday to hear arguments and later rule on whether Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies had the legal right to dissolve parliament and set the stage for early elections.

The opposition is challenging the latest moves by Khan, a former cricket star turned conservative Islamist leader who came to power in 2018, as a ploy to stay on as prime minister. It has also accused him of economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, Khan’s ally and Pakistan’s deputy parliament speaker, Qasim Suri, dissolved the assembly to sidestep a no-confidence vote that Khan appeared certain to lose. The opposition claims the deputy speaker had no constitutional authority to throw out the no-confidence vote.

The developments marked the latest in an escalating dispute between Khan and the opposition, which has been backed by defectors from the prime minister's own party, Tehreek-e-Insaf or Justice Party, and a former coalition partner, the Muttahida Quami Movement, which had joined opposition ranks. The opposition claims it had the numbers to oust Khan in parliament.

Pak Opposition passes 'no-trust vote' against PM Khan in own session' of Parliament

In a dramatic move, Pakistan's Opposition approved a 'no-confidence motion' against Prime Minister Imran Khan in its own session of Parliament after it was dissolved by President Arif Alvi, and declared that the no-trust motion was "successful" with nearly 200 votes. The result of the vote was announced by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader and former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the sitting on Sunday as a member of the panel of chairpersons that had been announced by Speaker Asad Qaiser at the start of the National Assembly session on March 25, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.

The Opposition declared the proceedings legal and valid although it was conducted without the secretariat staff support and even without the sound system, it said. They declared the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan successful with 197 votes.

Imran Khan to continue as Pakistan PM until appointment of caretaker premier: President Arif Alvi

Imran Khan will continue to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan until the appointment of a caretaker premier, according to a notification issued by President Arif Alvi on Monday.

The incumbent Prime Minister shall continue to hold office till the appointment of the caretaker premier, the notification said.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification stating that Khan had "ceased to hold the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with immediate effect". However, under Article 94 of the Constitution, the president "may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister".

President Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on the advice of Prime Minister Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the premier, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.