App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan condemns Indian journalist Shujaat Bukhari's killing

"We have learned with deep shock and sadness about the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari by unknown gunmen," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has condemned the assassination of veteran Indian journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was gunned down outside his office in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Fifty-three-year-old Bukhari, the editor of English daily 'Rising Kashmir', was shot dead soon after he boarded his car from his office located at Press Enclave in the heart of the city centre -- Lal Chowk.

Two of his personal security officers (PSOs) were also killed in the attack by terrorists.

"We have learned with deep shock and sadness about the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari by unknown gunmen," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

related news

The Foreign Office said Bukhari was known for carrying out his professional responsibilities with courage and conviction.

"There can be no justification for anyone to commit such brutality, which cannot be condemned enough," it said.

Praying for Bukhari's soul to rest in eternal peace, the Foreign Office said: "Our profound thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

"May the Almighty Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," it said.

Bukhari, survived by his wife and one son and a daughter, was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley.

He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.

The unidentified militants, believed to be three in number, were waiting as it is believed that they had the knowledge about the time Bukhari was to leave office.

They fired indiscriminately on the vehicle carrying him and fled on a motorcycle along with a weapon of a PSO, Abdul Hamid, who was also killed on the spot.

Another PSO, identified as Hameed, and a civilian were injured in the attack. The policeman later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 11:14 am

tags #Pakistan #Shujaat Bukhari

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.