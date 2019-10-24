Paithan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Paithan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Paithan is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Paithan Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 74.05% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.08% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhumre Sandipanrao Aasaram won this seat by a margin of 25039 votes, which was 12.9% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 194135 votes.

Sanjay Waghchaure won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 13662 votes. NCP polled 159029 votes, 40.36% of the total votes polled.