A still-life painting of a glass jug and pears, considered to be the work of British artist Sir William Nicholson and bought for 165,000 pounds, was rejected by expert Patricia Reed as fake.

The painting was verified again by a team of experts of BBC One, who also reached the same conclusion.

Nicholson, the son of a Conservative MP, was born in Newark-on-Trent in 1872 and worked as an illustrator, theatre designer, wood-engraver and children's author. He was knighted in 1936 and died in 1949. The last major exhibition of his works was at the Royal Academy in 2004.

According to a report by the Independent, a handwriting expert also confirmed that writing on the back of the painting was likely to have been written by Nicholson himself.

It is predicted that this could be the act of the unprofessional "Sunday painters" mentored by Nicholson during the 1930s. One of his well-known students was Winston Churchill. Modern art coiner, John Myatt, told the programme that he had faked a Nicholson during his criminal career – but it was not this painting.

However, in due course, it turned out that there was not sufficient obvious indication to verify that he had actually executed the work. Presenter Fiona Bruce said, "I'm genuinely shocked by that verdict. I didn't expect it. I thought the case was so strong."