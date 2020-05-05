App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

The guidelines have been prepared by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Reuters)
Representative Image (Reuters)

The central government on May 4 released guidelines for the use of public transport in the post-lockdown period while adhering to social distancing norms.

According to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, these guidelines will be "setting new standards to live in a better and scientific way" in the post-coronavirus society, The Times of India has reported.

"The guidelines will also be quite useful in managing traffic. A new normal will be developed in the society in post-COVID-19 phase, setting new standards to live in a better and scientific way," Vardhan said.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

The guidelines have been prepared by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) and they carry do's and don'ts on managing the use of public transport.

Some of these new norms include painted marks to ensure social distancing at bus stops and on footpaths, cap on number of commuters inside buses or metros and separate gates for boarding and alighting, among others.

According to the report, for escalators, the guidelines suggest a gap of at least five steps between two users.

Also Read | Railways runs 67 'Shramik Special' trains so far to help migrants reach home

"Multi dimensional approach is required to be adopted at every stage of public transport commuting," the guidelines state, adding that two approaches need to be "checked and designed" for implementation depending on "total leg of trip from origin to destination".

These two approaches include "redesigning facilities suiting to social distancing" and "reducing the demand and capacity enhancement".

"During the post-lockdown period, the advisory of avoiding non-essential trips still in force, the trips would be comparably less. Under such circumstances, the aim of public transport authorities should be maintaining high levels of service despite the reduction of travel demand to ensure safe distancing while keeping service continuity," the guidelines state.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

