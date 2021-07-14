Padma Awards | Govt urges people to nominate eligible candidates; all you need to know

The government on July 14 once again requested people to nominate and recommend eligible candidates for Padma Awards. The last date for online nominations, including self-nomination, for Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022 is September 15.



India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021

On July 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited people and those doing exceptional work at the grassroots to nominate for the awards.

Who confers the Padma awards?

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognise ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, to name a few.

Who is eligible for the awards?

According to the Padma awards website, any citizen of India irrespective of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for these awards. However, government servants, including those working with PSUs, are not eligible for these awards although an exception has been made for doctors and scientists.

The total number of Padma awards to be conferred each year is limited to 120, excluding posthumous awards and any non-resident Indian or Overseas Citizen of India or foreign-based winners.

How to nominate?

Recommendations for the award list are usually sought between May 1 and September 15 from all the state governments and the Union Territories and the Central Government ministries and departments.

The nominations/recommendations by private individuals for Padma Awards can be done online on the website https://padmaawards.gov.in.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the website, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements of the person recommended in her/his respective field.