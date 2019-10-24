Pachora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pachora Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pachora Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Pachora constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Pachora is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Pachora Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.91% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.49% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kishor Appa Patil won this seat by a margin of 28403 votes, which was 14.97% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 189692 votes.
Wagh Dilip Onkar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 6214 votes. NCP polled 162718 votes, 48.99% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
