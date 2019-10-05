P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS for stomach pain: Report



Congress leader P Chidambaram has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check up after he complained of stomach ache. He has not been admitted yet. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DHPn5LTA5n

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail since August 21, was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach pain on October 5.

Chidambaram sought for home cooked food in Tihar jail, citing medical ailments. As per the Delhi court order on October 3, Chidambaram's judicial remand was extended till October 17. The judge had said that the investigation is still pending.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group.

The irregularity was in receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.The Congress leader had moved Apex Court challenging the Delhi High Court's September-30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case.

Chidambaram was the union home minister and then went on to become the finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014.

