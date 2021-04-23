Oxygen man from Mumbai: Meet Shahnawaz Shaikh who sold Rs 22 Lakh SUV to provide free cylinders

Shahnawaz Shaikh’s initiative to supply oxygen started after his friend's pregnant sister passed away due to lack of oxygen in an auto-rickshaw. [Image: Twitter]

With the country's gripling healthcare system where patients are finding it increasingly difficult to avail hospital beds, medicines and oxygen supply, a man from Mumbai is providing free oxygen supply scheme has turned out to be a lifesaver for many. Shahnawaz Shaikh, a resident of Malad, sold his Rs 22 lakh SUV last year to start an oxygen supply scheme which today continues to save lives.

Shaikh's initiative to supply oxygen started after his friend's pregnant sister passed away due to lack of oxygen in an auto-rickshaw. This prompted Shahnawaz to sell his prized Rs 22 lakh Ford Endeavour to raise money to buy oxygen cylinders.

He was able to procure 160 of them and started working to help people since then.

Shaikh set up control rooms to help people to supply oxygen. He has become a social media star since then and is known as the oxygen man of Mumbai.

In an interview with ABP LIVE Shaikh said, "Where we used to get 50 calls earlier, but now we get 500 to 600."

"We are targeting to reach all the people who are in need. We are requesting them to come and pick up the oxygen cylinders. We explain them the procedure to use the oxygen cylinders and provide them with the kit," he further said.

After use, most of the patients deliver empty cylinders to their control rooms. According to Shahnawaz, they have reached out to more than 4000 people since last year.



Thank You Shahnawaz. Such gestures by people like you give us hope in our Society. Well done. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 22, 2021



The amazing work of Shahnawaz Sheikh for humanity is receiving praises from people on social media.



However, Shahnawaz Shaikh is one of the many such warriors. As per the News18 report, Gaurav Rai, a resident from Patna, has so far saved the lives of more than 950 COVID patients by providing them with oxygen cylinders at their homes for free.

He drives his WagonR car and starts as early as 5 am carrying oxygen cylinders. Sometimes, he continues his work beyond midnight from going from one colony to the other to install oxygen cylinders for the patients who are home-quarantined due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India India on Friday logged over 3.32 lakh new Covid cases, once again the highest-ever daily count recorded in the world, and 2,263 deaths since yesterday.

The alarming surge has led to desperate calls for oxygen from some of India's top hospitals. The second wave of coronavirus has caused a grim situation in every corner of the country.