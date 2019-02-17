Present
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Owner of Hotel Arpit Palace arrested in connection with fire

The Crime Branch made the arrest from the IGI Airport on February 16 after the Delhi Police received a tip off that Goel was travelling from Qatar by Indigo flight 6E 1702

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rakesh Goel, the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, was arrested in connection with a massive fire which killed 17 people on its premises, police said February 17.

The Crime Branch made the arrest from the IGI Airport on February 16 after the Delhi Police received a tip off that Goel was travelling from Qatar by Indigo flight 6E 1702, they said.

The immigration officials were alerted as a look out circular (LOC) was issued against him. On his arrival, he was detained and handed over to the Crime Branch. Goel was arrested after brief questioning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

He will be produced in court on February 17.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #India

