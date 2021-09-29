MARKET NEWS

Over 85.42 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

Over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
Shots developed by Pfizer and Moderna were the first mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out in the world. (Representative image)

More than 85.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Further, more than 83.80 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it stated.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Sep 29, 2021 01:58 pm

