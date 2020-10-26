Over 8 lakh cases registered for stealing of property worth Rs 4,719 crore in 2019: NCRB data

On an average, 800 cases of stealing of property at residential premises are reported in India every day, or 2,92,176 cases in 2019

As many as 8,15,464 cases - or more than 2,200 cases every day on an average - were reported for stealing of property worth Rs 4,719 crore across India in 2019, according to the latest Crime In India 2019 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Theft was the most common means reported for stealing of property, accounting for 83 percent of all cases in 2019 and 61 percent by value. Burglary (12 percent by cases; 22 percent by value) was next, followed by robbery (4 percent by cases; 7 percent by value).

More than one-third or 36 percent of the reported cases for stealing of property occurred at residential premises, followed by roadways -roads/highways (26 percent), railways (7 percent), and commercial establishments (6 percent).

On an average, 800 cases of stealing of property at residential premises are reported in India every day, or 2,92,176 cases in 2019. In terms of value, property worth nearly Rs 2,017 crore, or 43 percent, was stolen from residential premises.

Among the type of property stolen, motor vehicles were the most (29 percent cases) reported, followed by electronic gadgets (27 percent) - such as mobile phones and laptops/computers. Cash/jewellery worth over Rs 1,400 crore were reported to be stolen.

Maharashtra reported property stolen worth Rs 977 crore, or 21 percent, the most; followed by Delhi (18 percent), Rajasthan (7 percent), Karnataka (6 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (5.9 percent).

Of the stolen possessions, property worth Rs 1,451.6 crore, or 31 percent, was recovered in 2019. Tamil Nadu reported the most- nearly 69 percent -recovery of property stolen, followed by Uttarakhand (63 percent) and Himachal Pradesh (56 percent).