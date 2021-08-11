MARKET NEWS

Over 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
The Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said the pace of vaccination across the country is amongst the fastest in the world. (Representative image)

More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.


Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses.


Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.


The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(With PTI inputs)

#coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #vaccine
