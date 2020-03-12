App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 4.75 lakh vacancies to be filled soon: Union Minister Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

During the year 2019-20, three recruiting agencies -- UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) -- have made recommendations for recruitment to a total of 1,34,785, Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government will fill up over 4.75 lakh vacant posts soon, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha on March 12.

"All ministries/departments have been advised to take advance action for reporting vacant position with respect to direct recruitment posts to the concerned recruitment agencies like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) among others for filling up of such vacancies in a timely manner," the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a written reply to a question.

During the year 2019-20, three recruiting agencies -- UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) -- have made recommendations for recruitment to a total of 1,34,785, Singh said.

Close

Out of these vacancies, the UPSC will fill 4,399, SSC to fill 13,995 and RRBs 1,16,391, he said.

related news

Besides the SSC, RRBs, the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Defence have commenced the process for filling up 3,41,907 vacant posts, Singh told the House.

In January this year, all ministries and departments of the Centre have been requested to take time-bound action to fill the existing vacancies in respective ministries/departments and their attached/ subordinate offices, he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jitendra Singh #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.