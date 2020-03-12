Over 4.75 lakh vacancies to be filled soon: Union Minister Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

The government will fill up over 4.75 lakh vacant posts soon, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha on March 12.

"All ministries/departments have been advised to take advance action for reporting vacant position with respect to direct recruitment posts to the concerned recruitment agencies like the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) among others for filling up of such vacancies in a timely manner," the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a written reply to a question.

During the year 2019-20, three recruiting agencies -- UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) -- have made recommendations for recruitment to a total of 1,34,785, Singh said.

Out of these vacancies, the UPSC will fill 4,399, SSC to fill 13,995 and RRBs 1,16,391, he said.

Besides the SSC, RRBs, the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Defence have commenced the process for filling up 3,41,907 vacant posts, Singh told the House.

In January this year, all ministries and departments of the Centre have been requested to take time-bound action to fill the existing vacancies in respective ministries/departments and their attached/ subordinate offices, he added.