Over 3,600 flood-hit people rescued from Tripura, Assam: NDRF

Over 3,600 people have been rescued from the flood-affected regions of Tripura and Assam, the NDRF said today. Ten teams of the central relief and rescue force, comprising about 450 personnel, have been deployed to tackle the flood situation in Tripura.

"The NDRF teams have evacuated more than 3,400 people in the state so far, and relief and rescue operations are continuing," a spokesperson for the force said.

The National Disaster Response Force teams, he said, are also distributing drinking water, food, snacks and medicines in the affected areas, he said.

The flood situation in Tripura deteriorated today with the rain-fed Khowai river inundating fresh areas rendering thousands homeless and damaging roads and crops, officials said.

While two lives were lost on Wednesday, a 50-year-old farmer was washed away by the Khowai river and his body was recovered from Sonalata area yesterday, they said.

Similarly, in Assam, he said, 235 people have been evacuated to safer places in view of the waterlogging situation in many areas.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Friday with nearly four lakh people affected across seven districts of the state.

At least 10 rescue teams have been positioned in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Guwahati, Silchar, Barpeta, Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Golaghat in view of the floods, he said.

The spokesperson said that a 24X7 control room in Delhi is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with other agencies with regard to the developing situation in the two states.