App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 3 crore Aadhaar authentications done every 3 seconds: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Union Minister for Information Technology said that the biometric data of Aadhaar system cannot be hacked by anyone and it was completely 'safe and secure'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In his speech at the Goa IT celebrations day, Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that around one crore Aadhaar authentication takes place every second. The minister added that the biometric data of Aaadhaar was impossible for anyone to hack into.

Prasad said, "Do you know how many authentications we do every three seconds? Three crore. Do you know how many bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar? 80 crore accounts. And Aadhaar is your homegrown technology (at) one dollar each and completely safe and secure with proper parliamentary approval."

According to reports, Prasad praised the Narendra Modi government for initiating such moves for making India digital. "It is so tough that even if I disclose information regarding a fingerprint and iris scan to an unknown person, except in case of national security, I can be prosecuted. That is the inclusive part we have done," he pointed out.

The minister mentioned that Digital India is a transformative programme designed to empower ordinary Indians with the power of technology.

related news

Talking about numbers, he stressed, "What is the digital profile of India? For a population of 130 crores, India is home to 121 crore mobile phones, 450 million smartphones, 50 crores plus Internet (connections) and 122 crore Aadhaar cards."

He concluded that Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, Smart Cities are all transformative programmes and aim to empower ordinary Indians to reform, perform and transform.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.