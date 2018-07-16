Over 3 crore Aadhaar authentications done every 3 seconds: Ravi Shankar Prasad

In his speech at the Goa IT celebrations day, Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that around one crore Aadhaar authentication takes place every second. The minister added that the biometric data of Aaadhaar was impossible for anyone to hack into.

Prasad said, "Do you know how many authentications we do every three seconds? Three crore. Do you know how many bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar? 80 crore accounts. And Aadhaar is your homegrown technology (at) one dollar each and completely safe and secure with proper parliamentary approval."

According to reports, Prasad praised the Narendra Modi government for initiating such moves for making India digital. "It is so tough that even if I disclose information regarding a fingerprint and iris scan to an unknown person, except in case of national security, I can be prosecuted. That is the inclusive part we have done," he pointed out.

The minister mentioned that Digital India is a transformative programme designed to empower ordinary Indians with the power of technology.

Talking about numbers, he stressed, "What is the digital profile of India? For a population of 130 crores, India is home to 121 crore mobile phones, 450 million smartphones, 50 crores plus Internet (connections) and 122 crore Aadhaar cards."

He concluded that Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, Smart Cities are all transformative programmes and aim to empower ordinary Indians to reform, perform and transform.