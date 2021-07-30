Over 3.8 lakh people without photo ID documents vaccinated through Co-WIN: Govt

Representative image: Reuters

As many as 3.83 lakh people without any photo ID documents have been vaccinated through Co-WIN till July 26, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Friday.

All beneficiaries who have received vaccines in India are registered on the Co-WIN portal, she said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha

"As on 26th July 2021, a total of 3.83 lakh persons without any photo ID documents have been vaccinated through Co-WIN," she said.

The Centre has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to facilitate vaccination of eligible beneficiaries who do not possess the prescribed photo ID documents.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Registration and vaccination of people without access to digital technology can be done through walk-in registration and vaccination of either single individual or groups of individuals at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC), registration at common service centres, registration of up to four persons using a single mobile number to facilitate registration of people without mobile phones, use of assisted registrations through National COVID-19 Helpline (1075) or state integrated helplines.

In addition, Persons Without Identity (PWI) can be vaccinated under special sessions.