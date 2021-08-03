MARKET NEWS

Over 2.75 crore vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 49.85 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 20,94,890 doses are in the pipeline.

August 03, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

More than 2.75 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 49.85 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 20,94,890 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 47,52,49,554 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(With PTI inputs)
