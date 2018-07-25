App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2.4 lakh job seekers registered on NCS in Apr-Jun

Responding to a query asked by MP Shamsher Singh Dullo, the minister said that through the NCS (National Career Service) portal, 10.69 lakh vacancies have been mobilised.

More than 2.4 lakh job seekers registered themselves on the career portal run by the labour and employment ministry in the first three months of the current fiscal, the government said today. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the number of job seekers registered on National Career Service Portal in 2018-19 (till June 30) was 2.42 lakh.

In 2017-18, a total of 38.90 lakh job seekers registered themselves on the NCS, up from 22.66 lakh in the previous year.

The portal also facilitates organisation of job fairs, where both employers and job seekers can interact.

Gangwar further said that the ministry has engaged with several institutions and organisations to bring more job opportunities.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

