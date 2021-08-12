MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Over 17,000 passes issued for Mumbai local trains on first day

The process of issuing passes began on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government allowed those who have taken two doses of coronavirus vaccines to travel by local trains from August 15.

PTI
August 12, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Over 17,000 passes issued for Mumbai local trains on first day

Over 17,000 passes issued for Mumbai local trains on first day

As many as 17,759 monthly passes for travel by local trains were issued in Mumbai on Wednesday after verification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The process of issuing passes began on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government allowed those who have taken two doses of coronavirus vaccines to travel by local trains from August 15.

A total of 18,324 passengers underwent verification process at BMC help desks at 53 railway stations between 7 am to 3 pm, and 17,758 passengers -- 12,771 on the Central Railway and 4,987 on Western Railway -- were issued train passes, the civic body said.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar and additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani visited a few railway stations during the day. Commuters formed long lines at some stations in the morning but the rush lessened later in the day, railway officials said.

Those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will get passes after verification of Vaccination Final Certificate and photo ID, the BMC had announced earlier.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #local train #Local train passes #mumbai
first published: Aug 12, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.