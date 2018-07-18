App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 130 companies express interest for ISRO's homegrown lithium-ion EV batteries

These companies were shown the facility where the batteries were developed, in order to identify which companies could take up the task of their mass production

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Center on Tuesday held a pre-application conference for 137 companies that had expressed interest in the organisation's newly-developed lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The aim of the conference was to speed up the process of technology transfer for the high-powered 50Ah and 100Ah capacity batteries.

Out of the 137 companies that expressed interest, 114 firms turned up for the conference.

These companies were shown the facility where the e-vehicle batteries were developed in order to identify which companies would be confident in taking up the task of their mass production.

A high-level committee, comprising of government representatives, will be set up to scrutinise genuine contenders, ISRO Chairman K Sivan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The shortlisted companies will be asked to pay a one-time fee of Rs 1 crore for technology transfer, Sivan said.

The transfer of technology will take place after this happens. VSSC will help the shortlisted firms produce cells of varying size, capacity, energy and power density, catering to the entire spectrum of power storage needs.

Sivan was also quoted as saying that "foreign companies will not be given the technology and the patent will remain with ISRO".

Lithium ion batteries are not only important in the aerospace and automobile sector, but are widely used in most consumer electronic gadgets like mobiles, laptops and cameras.

They also have significant telecommunication and industrial applications.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 02:13 pm

