Ovala-Majiwada Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ovala-Majiwada Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ovala - Majiwada is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ovala - Majiwada Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 50.35% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.83% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik won this seat by a margin of 10906 votes, which was 5.85% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 186579 votes.
Pratap Baburao Sarnaik won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9041 votes. SS polled 145347 votes, 36.03% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
