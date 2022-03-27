English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Could Ukraine president make Oscar appearance?

    Oscar 2022: Will Packer, the producer of the ceremony, has not ruled out Volodymyr Zelensky’s appearance. Meanwhile, Academy-award winning actor Sean Penn said he will destroy his award if Zelensky is not invited to speak at the event.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky has won wide admiration for his leadership. (Image: Reuters)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky has won wide admiration for his leadership. (Image: Reuters)

    The 94th Academy Awards, which will take place amid the devastation in Ukraine, are most likely to include an expression of solidarity for the war-torn country.

    Actor Wanda Sykes, one of the Oscars 2022 hosts, has said that the ceremony will address Ukraine in a “thoughtful” way, news agency AFP reported.

    Her co-host, Amy Schumer, called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to virtually speak at the Oscars, which will take place on the morning of March 28 (according to Indian time).

    Will Packer, the producer of the Oscars ceremony, has not ruled out Zelensky’s appearance.

    "The show is still in process, so that's not something we would definitively say one way or the other at this point,” he had said at a press briefing earlier this week, according to Sky News.

    Close

    Related stories

    Academy-award winning actor Sean Penn has said he will destroy his award if Zelensky is not invited to speak at the Oscars, CNN reported. Penn was in Ukraine at the time of Russian invasion to shoot a documentary on the crisis.

    Many A-list stars have previously spoken about important causes at the Oscars, the recent examples being Leonardo DiCaprio's climate warning and Joaquin Phoenix's speech about animal rights.

    Ukraine has been reeling under Russian attacks for more than a month. Russia's war on the country has led to thousands of deaths, including of children, and forced more than 37 lakh people to abandon their homes and seek refuge in other countries.

    While the world condemns Vladimir Putin for violence, Zelensky is being praised for courageously leading his country in wartime.

    Many globally-known celebrities are among those who have spoken out in support of Ukraine and criticised Russian aggression.

    Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had started a ‘Go Fund Me’ page to raise money for Ukraine. They managed to collect more than $35 million, drawing praise from Zelensky himself.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Oscars 2022 #Russia-Ukraine war #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 02:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.