Optional exams in August, September for students not satisfied with evaluation criteria, CBSE tells SC
After the declaration of result, if the candidates are not satisfied with their result, the CBSE will provide online facility for registration for the examination.
June 21, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 21 told the Supreme court that it is planning to conduct optional board exams in August and September for students who are not satisfied with the evaluation criteria, subject to conducive COVID-19 pandemic situations.
It also said that dispute regarding the computation of results done in accordance with its assessment policy for Class 12 students will be referred to a committee constituted by CBSE.
"After the declaration of result, if the candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide an online facility for registration for the examination," the affidavit said.
"Examinations shall be conducted only in the main subjects as and when the conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take the exam," it further said.
On June 17, the CBSE had told the SC that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12
to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021.
Earlier today, the SC adjourned a series of petitions related to the CBSE Compartment Exam 2021 and state government board exams to June 22. It is likely that a final decision on this matter will be given by the apex court after the hearing on June 22.
Advocate Abhishek Choudhary, who was appearing for compartment students, said that physical exams were not feasible right now. He added that there should be an assessment scheme fixed for such students because otherwise one would not be able to take admission in colleges without the Class 12 marksheet.
Citing the example of the CLAT exam, he explained that students cannot appear in the counselling unless they have the Class 12 results.
The SC asked the petitioners to send a copy of their plea to the Attorney-General for India, CBSE and ICSE ahead of the hearing on June 22.