Optional exams in August, September for students not satisfied with evaluation criteria, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 21 told the Supreme court that it is planning to conduct optional board exams in August and September for students who are not satisfied with the evaluation criteria, subject to conducive COVID-19 pandemic situations.

It also said that dispute regarding the computation of results done in accordance with its assessment policy for Class 12 students will be referred to a committee constituted by CBSE.

"After the declaration of result, if the candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide an online facility for registration for the examination," the affidavit said.

"Examinations shall be conducted only in the main subjects as and when the conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take the exam," it further said.